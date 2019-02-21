Daytime Kitchen: Mexican Classics with Liberty Univ. Dining Services

ROANOKE - Liberty University Dining Services by Sodexo is back with more tasty dishes you can try on campus-- or at home!

MEXICAN CHICKEN

10# Chicken Thighs

3# Chicken Breast

3 qts Olive Oil Blend

1.5# Diced Yellow Onions

1 Cup Chopped Fresh Garlic (1 Container)

2 Cups Rough Chopped Cilantro (about 1 bunch)

1/2 Cup Ground Cumin

2 1/2 Cups Fresh Lime Juice

¾ Cups Kosher Salt

1/3 Cup Table Grind Black Pepper

2/3 Cup Chili Powder

Combine all ingredients and mix in a large square lexan. Add Chicken and coat with marinade. (Only use marinade twice then discard.)

Marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight

Transfer chicken to greased full sheet pans. (approx. 6 sheet pans) If you do not have time to marinate 2 hours or more then add some salt and pepper to the chicken before baking.

Bake at 375 degrees in oven for 20- 25 minutes until they reach 165 degrees

Chipotle Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Chipotle Paste - 1 teaspoon

Brown Sugar - 1/4 cup

Cumin - 1 teaspoon

Black Pepper - 1/2 teaspoon

Salt - 1 teaspoons

Granulated Garlic - 1 teaspoon

Butter - ¼ pound

Sweet Potato ( yam) - 2 ½ lbs -1 inch cubed

Combine chipotle paste, brown sugar, cumin, pepper, salt, garlic and butter in bowl and mix well.

Combine sweet potatoes and chipotle mix . Toss to evenly coat sweet potatoes. Place on well sprayed sheet tray in a single layer.

Bake on 350 for 35 minutes, or until tender and evenly lightly browned.

White Cheese Dip (Queso Blanco)

2 1/2# White American Melty Cheese (Finely Shredded with food processor)

2 cups Heavy Cream

1/2 Cup Water

1/4 Cup Canned Jalapenos

1 tsp Kosher Salt

2 Tbl Jalapeno Juice from Canned Jalapenos

1/8 tsp Cayenne Pepper

1/4 Tsp Cumin

1/2 Cup Canned Tomatillos (drained)

1 1/2 tsp Chopped Cilantro Leaves

Combine tomatillos, cilantro, jalapenos and jalapeno juice and puree in a blender.

Add Shredded White American and microwave

Stir well to mix

CORN SALSA (Yields 2.5 qts)

#5 Can WHOLE KERNEL CORN (Drained)

1/4 CUP BLENDED OIL

1 1/4 # FRESH DICED TOMATOES

1 Cup FINELY DICED WHITE ONION

1 Cup Diced ROASTED RED PEPPERS

1/4 CUP DICED FRESH JALAPENO PEPPERS

½ CUP FINELY CHOPPED FRESH CILANTRO (NO STEMS)

1 Cup FRESH LIME JUICE

1 TBL KOSHER SALT

1/2 TBL BLACK PEPPER

MIX ALL INGREDIENTS TOGETHER. LABEL AND REFRIGERATE.

Sofrito Rice

Diced Onions- ½ cup

Diced Green Peppers- ½ cup

Diced Red Peppers- ½ cup

Garlic ( minced Fresh) - 1 Tablespoon

Cilantro ( fresh/ chopped)- 3 Teaspoons

Parsley ( fresh/ chopped)- 2 Teaspoons

White Rice- 2 Quarts

Water- 1 Gallon

Melted Butter- ¼ Cup

Salt- 1 Teaspoon

Place rice , water, butter, salt and garlic in shallow hotel pan. Mix up than add onions, and peppers. Cover with foil and cook in oven for 25 minutes. The cilantro and parsley Does Not Get Cooked in the rice. It gets added on top afterwards!

