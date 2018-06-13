Daytime Kitchen: Mille-Feuille from Preston's Restaurant

ROANOKE - Preston's Restaurant stops in our Kitchen ahead of Blacksburg Restaurant Week to talk about their specials and to share a delicious recipe for Mille-Feuille.
Mille-Feuille ~ Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 sheets Phyllo dough
- 1T Cinnamon
- 2T Sugar, granulated
- 1c Butter, melted
- 2Pts Raspberries, or berries of your choice
- 1c Water
- 1c Sugar, granulated
- 1ea Vanilla bean (scraped), or 2 t vanilla extract
- 1ea Orange, zested
- 1ea Lemon, zested
- 2c Whipped cream
Method
- Take one sheet of the phyllo dough, brush with melted butter
- Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture
- Place another phyllo dough sheet on top, and repeat the process until you have 4 layers of cinnamon sugar scented phyllo dough
- Cut into 12 equal rectangles
- Bake at 350 for 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown
- While the crispy dough is cooling, add the 1 cup water and 1 cup of sugar to a pot
- Add the scraped vanilla bean and bring to a simmer
- Take off the heat and add the citrus zest
- Pour the warm, (not hot) mixture over the raspberries
- Let marinate for at least 1 hour
Assembly
- Place one of the rectangle phyllo dough crisp on your desired plate
- Pipe the whipped cream on the dough
- Strain the berries and place the berries on the whipped cream
- Place another crisp on top and repeat, 2 more times.
- Dust with powder sugar
- Enjoy!!!!!!!!
