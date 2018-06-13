Daytime Kitchen: Mille-Feuille from Preston's Restaurant

ROANOKE - Preston's Restaurant stops in our Kitchen ahead of Blacksburg Restaurant Week to talk about their specials and to share a delicious recipe for Mille-Feuille.

Mille-Feuille ~ Serves 4

Ingredients

- 4 sheets Phyllo dough

- 1T Cinnamon

- 2T Sugar, granulated

- 1c Butter, melted

- 2Pts Raspberries, or berries of your choice

- 1c Water

- 1c Sugar, granulated

- 1ea Vanilla bean (scraped), or 2 t vanilla extract

- 1ea Orange, zested

- 1ea Lemon, zested

- 2c Whipped cream

Method

- Take one sheet of the phyllo dough, brush with melted butter

- Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture

- Place another phyllo dough sheet on top, and repeat the process until you have 4 layers of cinnamon sugar scented phyllo dough

- Cut into 12 equal rectangles

- Bake at 350 for 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown

- While the crispy dough is cooling, add the 1 cup water and 1 cup of sugar to a pot

- Add the scraped vanilla bean and bring to a simmer

- Take off the heat and add the citrus zest

- Pour the warm, (not hot) mixture over the raspberries

- Let marinate for at least 1 hour

Assembly

- Place one of the rectangle phyllo dough crisp on your desired plate

- Pipe the whipped cream on the dough

- Strain the berries and place the berries on the whipped cream

- Place another crisp on top and repeat, 2 more times.

- Dust with powder sugar

- Enjoy!!!!!!!!

