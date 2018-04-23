Daytime Kitchen: Mole Meatballs, Twist on a Mint Julep

ROANOKE - A Cinco de Mayo twist on an Annual Derby Day tradition -- Chefs Ted Polfelt and John Schopp are here with information on the upcoming Derby Day Gala happening this May 5th (Cinco de Mayo) at Rockledge. Plus, they're sharing a fun recipe with a Cinco de Mayo twist and we're showing you the basics of a Mint Julep.
Mole for Mole Meatballs :
4 oz. ancho chiles
2 oz. pasilla chiles
2 oz. chile mulato
4 oz. peanuts
1.5 # ripe tomatoes
2 oz. pumpkin seeds
1# onions
1.5 oz. garlic
.5 # tomatillos
6 oz. raisins
1 cinnamon stick
1/2 tsp black peppercorns
2 qts. chicken stock
5 oz. mexican chocolate
MOP: Toast everything and puree in blender. TT salt and pepper
