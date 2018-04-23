Daytime Kitchen: Mole Meatballs, Twist on a Mint Julep

ROANOKE - A Cinco de Mayo twist on an Annual Derby Day tradition -- Chefs Ted Polfelt and John Schopp are here with information on the upcoming Derby Day Gala happening this May 5th (Cinco de Mayo) at Rockledge. Plus, they're sharing a fun recipe with a Cinco de Mayo twist and we're showing you the basics of a Mint Julep.

Mole for Mole Meatballs :

4 oz. ancho chiles

2 oz. pasilla chiles

2 oz. chile mulato

4 oz. peanuts

1.5 # ripe tomatoes

2 oz. pumpkin seeds

1# onions

1.5 oz. garlic

.5 # tomatillos

6 oz. raisins

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 tsp black peppercorns

2 qts. chicken stock

5 oz. mexican chocolate

MOP: Toast everything and puree in blender. TT salt and pepper

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.