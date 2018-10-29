Daytime Kitchen: Nachos & Steak Burrito With Tuco's Taqueria Garaje

ROANOKE - Jo Jo and Joe are back in the Daytime Kitchen from Tuco's Taqueria Garaje! Find out how they make their nachos and steak burrito! Plus, get details on their 2 year anniversary celebration happening this weekend!

Nachos:

House made corn chips

House made queso (cheese, milk, rotel tomatoes and spices)

Pico de Gallo

Black bean and corn salads

Shredded lettuce

Shredded cheese

Tuco's Cilantro Cream

Pickled Jalapenos

Steak Burrito:

Grilled flat iron steak, house made refried beans, cheese and Pico de Gallo wrapped inside a 12" flour tortilla and grilled. Served over a bed of chips and Tucos's Steak Sauce (Mayo, ketchup, horseradish, minced garlic and spices)

