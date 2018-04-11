Daytime Kitchen: Pan Seared Scallops with Roasted Garlic Aioli, Succotash

ROANOKE - Frankie Rowland's is back in the Daytime Kitchen with a tasty recipe for Pan Seared Scallops with Roasted Garlic Aioli & Succotash.

Roasted Garlic and Red Pepper Aioli

3 Garlic Cloves Roasted

3/4 Cup Mayo

1 large Red Pepper Roasted and peeled

1 Tbl Brown Mustard

S+P to taste

Olive Oil

Combine all ingredients except oil into a food processor. Blend until smooth. Slowly drizzle (emulsify) oil until desired consistency. Refrigerate.

Bacon and Sweet Corn Succotash

1/2 # Bacon

3 ears of fresh yellow corn (canned works fine too)

1 Red Pepper Roasted and Diced

1 Tbl Chopped Garlic

2 Jalapeños seeded and diced

S+P to taste

1 tsp Sugar

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

1 fresh Lemon

In sauté pan over medium heat cook bacon until crispy. Drain and save the grease. Incorporate all other ingredients except lemon and continue sauté until aromatic. Transfer Succotash to a bowl. In same pan with bacon drippings sauté scallops until desired doneness and transfer scallops to a towel. On a plate smear Aioli. Place Scallops. Top with Succotash mixture. Squeeze fresh lemon over entire plate and garnish with chives.

