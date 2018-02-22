Daytime Kitchen: Perfect Eggs Benedict

ROANOKE - Omni Homestead Resort's Executive Chef Severin Nunn shows us his Eggs Benedict recipe-- and shares his tips to perfecting this dish at home.

PERFECT EGGS BENEDICT

Potato Cakes

1 ½ pounds russet potatoes, peeled

¼ cup shallots, finely chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons flour

1 ½ teaspoons salt and freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

Grate the potatoes. Mix shallots, eggs, flour, 1-1/2 teaspoons of salt and freshly ground pepper, then mix potatoes to this mixture and toss to combine. Form into small cakes. When you are ready to eat, in a large skillet heat ¼ inch of oil over medium high heat until hot. Add potato cake to oil and cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side; cakes should be golden and crisp on both sides.

Eggs

4 eggs

Place 4 eggs in water bath at 62.5°C and cook for 52 minutes

Hollandaise Sauce

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne (optional)

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 Melt the butter: Melt the butter slowly in a small pot. Try not to let it boil—you want the moisture in the butter to remain there and not steam away.

2 Blend egg yolks, lemon juice, and salt, until lightened in color: Add the egg yolks, lemon juice, salt and cayenne into your blender. Blend the egg yolk mixture at a medium to medium high speed until it lightens in color, about 20-30 seconds.

The friction generated by the blender blades will heat the yolks a bit. The blending action will also introduce a little air into them, making your hollandaise a bit lighter.

3 Lower blender setting, slowly drizzle in melted butter: Once the yolks have lightened in color, turn the blender down to its lowest setting (if you only have one speed on your blender it will still work), and drizzle in the hot melted butter slowly, while the blender is going.

Continue to blend for another couple seconds after the butter is all incorporated.

4 Adjust salt and lemon juice to taste: Turn off the blender and taste the sauce. It should be buttery, lemony and just lightly salty. If it is not salty or lemony enough, you can add a little lemon juice or salt to taste.

If you want a thinner consistency, add a little warm water. Pulse briefly to incorporate the ingredients one more time.

Store until needed in a warm spot, like on or next to the stovetop. Use within an hour or so.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.