ROANOKE - Tuco's Taqueria Garaje is back in the Daytime Kitchen with another one of their classic taco recipes-- the Pescado or Blackened Tuna.

Pescado

Blackened Tuna, served rare

cabbage slaw

cilantro cream

Topped with pico de gallo (tomatoes, yellow onions, jalapenos and lime juice), fresh cut cilantro and a lime wedge on flour tortillas.

