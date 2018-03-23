Daytime Kitchen: RMHC Volunteer Cooks in the Crock Pot

ROANOKE - Sybil shares s declious recipe and her story of how she got involved with the local Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia. Hear how you can get involved and help out:

Pork Loin with Brown Sugar Balsamic Glaze

3-4 pound Pork Tenderloin

Dry Ingredients:

2 teaspoons Ground Sage

1 teaspoon Salt

1/2 teaspoon Pepper

2 crushed Garlic Cloves

1 cup Water



Glaze:

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

2 Tablespoons Corn Starch

1/2 cup Balsamic Vinegar

1 cup Water

4 Table Spoons Soy Sauce



Directions:

Mix all Dry ingredients and rub on pork

Place in crock pot and pour water in the pot. Cook on low 5 hours.

Remove most of the liquid from the pot.

Mix all ingredients for glaze. Heat about 4 minutes or until thick.

Brush over roast. for 2-3 minutes.

Cook 1 more hour.

Serve glaze on side.



Note: Oven Recipe

Mix all dry ingredients (omit the water). Rub on pork loin. Bake at 350 degrees for 2 hours.

Prepare glaze and serve on side.



