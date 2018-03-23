Daytime Kitchen

Daytime Kitchen: RMHC Volunteer Cooks in the Crock Pot

Sybil shares her recipe and story of how she got involved with RMHC

By Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - Sybil shares s declious recipe and her story of how she got involved with the local Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia. Hear how you can get involved and help out:

Pork Loin with Brown Sugar Balsamic Glaze

3-4 pound Pork Tenderloin
Dry Ingredients:
2 teaspoons Ground Sage
1 teaspoon Salt
1/2 teaspoon Pepper
2 crushed Garlic Cloves
1 cup Water
 
Glaze:
1/2 cup Brown Sugar
2 Tablespoons Corn Starch
1/2 cup Balsamic Vinegar
1 cup Water
4 Table Spoons Soy Sauce
 
Directions:
Mix all Dry ingredients and rub on pork
Place in crock pot and pour water in the pot.  Cook on low 5 hours.
Remove most of the liquid from the pot.
Mix all ingredients for glaze.  Heat about 4 minutes or until thick.
Brush over roast.  for 2-3 minutes.
Cook 1 more hour.
Serve glaze on side.
 
Note:  Oven Recipe
Mix all dry ingredients (omit the water).  Rub on pork loin.  Bake at 350 degrees for 2 hours.
Prepare glaze and serve on side.
 

