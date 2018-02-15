Daytime Kitchen: Rudabega Fries, Roast Beef & Ricotta Panini

ROANOKE - Liberty University Dining Services by Sodexo has made efforts over the years to offer more variety and healthier options to students on campus. It turns out those orders came directly from the top, President Jerry Falwell, Jr, who was on his own path to healthier living.

Rutabaga Fries:

3 Pounds Rutabaga's Cut ½" x ½" x2" (battonet)

1 Tbl Italian Seasoning

1 Tbl Lemon Zest

1 Tbl Chopped Garlic

2 Tbl Chopped Flat leaf Parsley

1 Tbl Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

Method: Cut rutabagas and then blanch in a steamer or boiling hot water for 5 minutes or until cook ¾ of the way. Drain & cool then toss with Italian Seasoning, Lemon Zest, and Garlic. Spread out on sheet pan coated with pan spray and roast 450 degrees standard oven for 10-15 minutes until golden brown. Toss with salt and fresh parsley once removed from the oven.

Roast Beef & Ricotta Panini

5 ounces Ricotta Mixture

4 oz. Sautéed Red onion

2 Thin Oven Fired Flatbreads

1 Pound Sliced Roast Beef

16 Slices of Fresh Tomatoes

2 ounces Fresh Baby Spinach

Ricotta Mixture:

3 ½ oz Part Skim Ricotta Cheese

1 ¾ oz Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

¼ oz Shredded Parmesan Cheese

2/3 tsp Parsley Chopped

Method: Mix ricotta mixture and set aside. Sauté red onions. Spread ricotta mixture, layer roast beef and top with spinach and sliced tomatoes. Fold in half and place in a grill pan with weight. Grill sandwich approximately 3 minutes on each side.

