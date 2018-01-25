Daytime Kitchen: Seafood Jambalaya

ROANOKE - Awful Arthur's is in the Kitchen making some delicious Seafood Jambalaya to celebrate Downtown Restaurant Week and the amazing specials being offered this week.

Seafood Jambalaya

Ingredients:

8oz rice

4oz house made Marinara

2oz house made Honey fire sauce

5 Jumbo Shrimp

4oz of sea scallops

4 oz. of Mirepoix (green peppers, onions and celery)

4oz Andouille Sausage

2oz shaved parmesan cheese

2oz olive oil

Directions:

Heat the olive oil, add mirepoix and sausage Sautee for 2 minutes add scallops and shrimp Sautee for till cooked thoroughly, add honey fire sauce and marinara Sautee till sauce heated thoroughly pour over rice and garnish with shaved parmesan

