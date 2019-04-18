Daytime Kitchen: Seeded Roasted Vegetables, Easter Brunch

ROANOKE, Va. - Unfortunately, we got cut off by the Speical Report on the show today but we wanted to make sure to share Ted's delicious roasted vegetable side dish recipe. Make sure you go visit him and his talented team this weekend at 419 West Restaurant's Easter Brunch Buffet.

Seeded Roasted Vegetables

1 head cauliflower florets

1 each Carrots, peeled oblique cut

1 each Turnip, medium dice

.5 tsp mustard seed

.5 tsp caraway seeds

.5 tsp celery seeds

1 T Olive oil

TT kosher salt

1 T chopped parsley/chive

Combine and roast 350F until tender

