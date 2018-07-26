Daytime Kitchen: Seedy Soba Noodles with Asian Herbs

ROANOKE - Rachel Doyle is back from HazelBea Catering with a perfect noodle dish for summer-- Seedy Soba Noodles with Asian Herbs.

Seedy Soba Noodles with Asian Herbs

Yield: 4-6 entree servings

Ingredients

· 1 pound (500 g) soba noodles

· 1-2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

· 1 cup cilantro leaves

· ½ cup Thai basil or regular basil leaves

· ½ cup Vietnamese mint or regular mint leaves

· ½ cup finely chopped scallions

· 1 cup sunflower seeds, toasted

· 1 cup pepitas (aka pumpkin seeds), toasted

· ½ cup white sesame seeds, toasted

· ½ cup black sesame seeds

· 3 tablespoons nigella seeds

· Sea salt and white pepper

· Sweet Ginger Dressing:

· 1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated

· 1 garlic clove, grated

· 2 tablespoons honey

· 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

· 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

· 1 tablespoon cider vinegar

· Sea salt and white pepper

Instructions

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the soba noodles, and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring constantly to prevent sticking, until just tender. Drain and refresh under cold running water. (You must rinse the noodles in cold water immediately to keep them from sticking, people.) Place the noodles in a large bowl and toss with the olive oil to keep them loose. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to chill.

2. To make the dressing, mix together the ginger and garlic in a small bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and whisk everything together. Season with salt and white pepper.

3. Roughly chop or tear the herb leaves and add them to the bowl of chilled noodles with the green onion, seeds, and dressing. Toss gently to combine and season with salt and white pepper to taste.



