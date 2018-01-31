Daytime Kitchen: Short Ribs & Crispy Rice

ROANOKE - Executive Chef Severin Nunn is back from the Omni Homestead Resort with a delicious recipe for Short Ribs & Crispy Rice. Plus. find out about the exciting things happening at the Bath Co. getaway.

CRISPY RICE



Ingredients:

1½ cups uncooked sushi rice

2 teaspoons mirin

1 teaspoon white rice vinegar

½ teaspoon table salt

Place the rice in a fine mesh strainer and rinse until the water that runs out of the bottom is clear. This gets some of the starch out of the rice. In a medium saucepan, combine the rice, 2 cups of water, mirin and rice vinegar. Cover and cook on low heat for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the salt and fluff the rice with a fork.

Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet to 350°. Wet your hands before working with the rice, it helps to keep the rice from sticking on your fingers. Scoop the rice into ¼ cup balls. Make sure the rice is packed tightly so it does not fall apart when it is fried. It helps to use a piece of cling wrap to mold it into a ball. Press the rice ball down so it is shaped like a tightly packed saucer.

Fry only a few pieces of rice at a time in the pan. Cook, rotating so that the rice is golden brown on all sides, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the pan and place on a paper towel-lined plate.



SHORT RIBS

4lb Boneless Short Ribs

2 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1. Heat water in a sous-vide water bath to 138 degrees F.

2. Trim any areas of fat left on short ribs; coat thoroughly with garlic and salt. Place ribs into a large, sealable plastic bag. Seal, on low pressure if using a vacuum sealer, removing as much air as possible.

3. Submerge bag fully in the water bath and cook, for 52 hours.

4. Remove ribs from water bath; let rest in bag on cooling rack placed over baking sheet until cool enough to handle.

5. Remove ribs from bag and drain. Cut membrane running along the length of the rib; slide bone loose from the meat. Trim any excess fat and cut into serving portions.

6. Pat ribs dry with paper towels; return to cooling rack-lined baking sheet. Heat a skillet until smoking hot; brown ribs quickly, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side.

