ROANOKE - JoJo Soprano, from Tuco's Taqueria Garaje, is here whipping up Shrimp Tacos in the daytime kitchen. Find out more about their fresh food and what makes them a special addition to Downtown Roanoke.

Shrimp Tacos -

Blackened grilled shrimp over red slaw.

Served with chipotle cream, pineapple pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and a lime wedge.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.