Daytime Kitchen: Signature Cocktails, Chili Lime Shrimp Marinade

ROANOKE - Pumpernickel Pickle is back to talk about the importance of a signature event cocktail, plus, Amina is showing us a delicious marinade sure to step up your next dish.
Chili Lime Shrimp Marinade:
1/4 cup Thai chili sauce
1 Tablespoon Sambal garlic chili paste
Zest of lime
Salt + pepper
1 Tablespoon olive oil
20 peeled and de-veined shrimp
Directions:
Marinate your shrimp for at least 2 hours
Grill over medium heat until outside turns pinkish and inside is white and opaque
