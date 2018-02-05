Daytime Kitchen: Signature Cocktails, Chili Lime Shrimp Marinade

ROANOKE - Pumpernickel Pickle is back to talk about the importance of a signature event cocktail, plus, Amina is showing us a delicious marinade sure to step up your next dish.

Chili Lime Shrimp Marinade:

1/4 cup Thai chili sauce

1 Tablespoon Sambal garlic chili paste

Zest of lime

Salt + pepper

1 Tablespoon olive oil

20 peeled and de-veined shrimp

Directions:

Marinate your shrimp for at least 2 hours

Grill over medium heat until outside turns pinkish and inside is white and opaque

