Daytime Kitchen: Simple Apple Cobbler with RMHC

ROANOKE - Skip Brown, a local Ronald McDonald House Charities Volunteer, stops by our Daytime Kitchen with a tasty, and simple dessert recipe.
Simple Apple Cobbler
What is needed:
10 - 15 Crisp Apples (based on size)
3 sleeves of Shortbread Cookies
½ of a lemon
Sugar
Cinnamon
2 - sticks of butter (unsalted)
1 pint Heavy Whipping Cream
Preparation:
Core and Peal Apples
Add juice from ½ lemon and some water to keep fresh
Add sugar to apples (to taste)
Add Cinnamon to apples (to taste)
Crush Shortbread Cookies for topping
Melt 1½ sticks of butter in microwave or on stovetop
Add melted butter to cookie crumbs. Mix well.
Butter 8 x 8 Pyrex or Corning cooking dish
Fill cooking dish to ½ inch from top with Apple Mix
Generously cover apples with Cookie Crumb mix
Cook:
Bake at 325 - 350 (center rack) for 30 - 45 minutes until topping is crispy.
Prepare Whipped Cream while Cobbler is cooking. Chill until ready to serve.
Serves 6 - 8 based on serving size
