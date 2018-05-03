Daytime Kitchen: Simple Apple Cobbler with RMHC

ROANOKE - Skip Brown, a local Ronald McDonald House Charities Volunteer, stops by our Daytime Kitchen with a tasty, and simple dessert recipe.

Simple Apple Cobbler

What is needed:

10 - 15 Crisp Apples (based on size)

3 sleeves of Shortbread Cookies

½ of a lemon

Sugar

Cinnamon

2 - sticks of butter (unsalted)

1 pint Heavy Whipping Cream

Preparation:

Core and Peal Apples

Add juice from ½ lemon and some water to keep fresh

Add sugar to apples (to taste)

Add Cinnamon to apples (to taste)

Crush Shortbread Cookies for topping

Melt 1½ sticks of butter in microwave or on stovetop

Add melted butter to cookie crumbs. Mix well.

Butter 8 x 8 Pyrex or Corning cooking dish

Fill cooking dish to ½ inch from top with Apple Mix

Generously cover apples with Cookie Crumb mix

Cook:

Bake at 325 - 350 (center rack) for 30 - 45 minutes until topping is crispy.

Prepare Whipped Cream while Cobbler is cooking. Chill until ready to serve.

Serves 6 - 8 based on serving size

