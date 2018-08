ROANOKE - Shindig Restaurant joins us in the Daytime Kitchen with a tasty recipe for Soft Shell Crab Alaforno . Plus we're learning about their restaurant out in Martinsville and what they offer on their menu everyday.

Soft Shell Crab Alaforno

Ingredients:

· Penne pasta

· Garlic

· Heavy cream

· Fresh red and green pepper

· Diced cherry heirloom tomato

· Freshly grated parmesan cheese

· Red wine

· Butter

· Shallots

· Soft shell crab

