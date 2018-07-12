Daytime Kitchen: Soft Shell Crab w/ Remoulade & Vinaigrette

ROANOKE - Longfin Grill Food Truck stops by our Daytime Kitchen with a tasty Softshell Crab recipe ahead of the Food Truck Rally for Refugees this Sunday. Learn the recipe and hear how they got involved in this upcoming benefit for The Roanoke Refugee Partnership.

Soft Shell Crab, Remoulade Sauce and Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette



Soft Shell Crab

Seasoned Flour

Oil for Frying



Remoulade Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Creole or whole-grain mustard

2 tablespoons ketchup

1/2 cup finely chopped green onions

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

2 tablespoons finely chopped celery

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped garlic

1 teaspoon Crystal Hot Sauce or the hot sauce of your choice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

· In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, green onions, parsley, celery, garlic and the hot sauce. Mix well, then season with salt and pepper.

· Cover and chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette

1 13-16 oz can Canned Tomatoes

3 cloves fresh garlic

1 tablespoon prepared Horseradish

1 teaspoon Morton Salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, ground

1/4 cup cider vinegar

3/4 cup olive oil or vegetable salad oil

Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette:

Start the fire in your grill and soak the wood chips; make a bowl shape with a double layer of aluminum foil to hold the wood chips.

Pour tomatoes and juice into a large pie pan (cover the bottom with the aluminum foil if you don't want it to become stained from the smoke and fire). Place garlic, horseradish, salt and pepper on the tomatoes.

When coals are ready, or gas grill is hot, place the aluminum bowl of wood chips directly on the fire, replace the grill grid and lay the tomatoes on the grill and cover to smoke. Smoke for half an hour to 45 minutes.

After smoking the tomato mix, mix all with the oil and vinegar. In a blender, puree in batches until smooth. Store in a glass container or jar in the refrigerator, it will keep for a month. Shake well if it separates in storage, like other vinaigrettes. Best if served at room temperature.

