Daytime Kitchen: Southern Style Potato Salad

ROANOKE - Chef Willie Dye is back with a preview of Pumpernickel Pickle's new corporate catering options and he's sharing a delicious recipe for a Southern Style Potato Salad.

Southern Style Potato Salad

8 pounds peeled and 1/4 inch diced potatoes

8 ounces chopped celery

1/2 cup sweet pickle relish

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups mayonnaise

1/2 cup prepared yellow mustard

2 Tablespoons white vinegar

place potatoes into stock pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce heat to a soft boil cook potatoes until fork tender (about 15 minutes)

Meanwhile combine celery, relish, salt, pepper, mayo, mustard, and vinegar in a mixing bowl cover and refrigerate.

When potatoes are ready drain thoroughly then spread out evenly on a sheet pan adding two pinches of salt and 1 pinch of ground black pepper to season potatoes place in refrigerator and cool completely.

When potatoes are cool add them to the dressing. Mix and serve.

