Daytime Kitchen: Soy Fried Chicken with Hanu Truck

ROANOKE - Patrick and Jessica are back with another Hanu Truck favorite-- Soy Fried Chicken. Learn the secret to their recipe and their success after only a few months on the road.
Soy Fried Chicken (servings 4)
· Chicken thighs- 1-2 lbs
· Soy sauce- 3 T
· Sake- 3 T
· Ginger- 2 T minced
· Garlic- 2 T minced
· Shichimi spice- 4 T
· Salt/ pepper- as needed
· Lemons- juice
· Egg- 1
· Water- 1 1/2 C
· Sweet potato starch- 2 C
· Combine marinade ingredients and add cut up chicken minimum 30 minutes and up to 24 hours.
· Add starch to chicken marinade to make batter and deep fry at 350 degrees.
· Drain and serve w/ sauce and lemon slices.
