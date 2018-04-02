Daytime Kitchen: Soy Fried Chicken with Hanu Truck

ROANOKE - Patrick and Jessica are back with another Hanu Truck favorite-- Soy Fried Chicken. Learn the secret to their recipe and their success after only a few months on the road.

Soy Fried Chicken (servings 4)

· Chicken thighs- 1-2 lbs

· Soy sauce- 3 T

· Sake- 3 T

· Ginger- 2 T minced

· Garlic- 2 T minced

· Shichimi spice- 4 T

· Salt/ pepper- as needed

· Lemons- juice

· Egg- 1

· Water- 1 1/2 C

· Sweet potato starch- 2 C

· Combine marinade ingredients and add cut up chicken minimum 30 minutes and up to 24 hours.

· Add starch to chicken marinade to make batter and deep fry at 350 degrees.

· Drain and serve w/ sauce and lemon slices.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.