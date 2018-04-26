Daytime Kitchen: Spice Up Your Spring Picnic

ROANOKE - Rachel Doyle from HazelBea Catering shares some delicious flavors for your next picnic. Try these sauces to spice up those classic picnic sandwiches.

Chermoula

Ingredients:

· 1 cup packed cilantro leaves

· 1/2 cup packed parsley leaves

· 4 medium cloves garlic, peeled

· 1/4 cup preserved lemon juice, or 1/3 cup of regular lemon juice

· 1 tablespoon paprika

· 2 teaspoons ground cumin

· 1/2 teaspoon cayenne

· 1/8 teaspoon crushed saffron

· 1/2 cup olive oil

· Kosher salt, to taste

Directions

1. Place cilantro, parsley, and garlic in the workbowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Pulse until all ingredients are finely chopped, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as necessary.

2. Add preserved lemon juice, paprika, cumin, cayenne, and saffron and pulse to combine.

3. With motor running, drizzle olive through feed tube. Process until sauce is uniform. Use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Pistachio Pesto

Ingredients

1½ cup packed basil

1 cup olive oil

1 cup dry-roasted pistachios

½ cups packed cilantro

¼ cups finely grated parmesan

1 tsp. lemon zest

3 cloves garlic

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Process basil, oil, pistachios, cilantro, parmesan, zest, and garlic in a food processor until finely chopped; season with salt and pepper.



