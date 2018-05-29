Daytime Kitchen: St. Elias Lebanese Festival, Stuffed Squash

ROANOKE - St. Elias is celebrating 20 years of their popular Lebanese Festival this weekend. Preview some of the fun in store-- plus, we're cooking up a traditional Lebanese Stuffed Squash recipe.

Lebanese Style Stuffed Squash

12 small, tender zucchini squash or baby yellow squash

1/2 lb. Ground lamb, OR 93/7% lean ground beef

1 cup uncooked white rice

1/2 bunch of Parsley, Chopped (optional)

1 medium tomato, diced small

1 tbsp Allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground Cinnamon

salt, Pepper to taste

Sauce:

1 can tomato sauce

1 cup water

3/4 can Crushed Tomatoes

Minced Garlic (optional)

Salt, to taste

1 tsp. Dried mint

Instructions:

1. Wash and cut stems off the squash. Cut the necks off yellow squash and set aside

2. Dig out insides of the squash very carefully -- trying not to cut the squash while doing so (long teaspoon works well)

3. In a bowl, combine: meat, rice, parsley, tomato, oil, cinnamon, allspice, salt & pepper

4. Mix well

5. Stuff the hollow squashes with the meat/rice mixture until they're almost full. Leave room for rice to expand, but not too much

6. In a pot, add tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, garlic, salt & mint

7. Add the stuffed Squash to pot, making sure the sauce is covering the squash. Add in the necks of the yellow squash

8. Bring sauce to a boil

9. Turn to medium heat and let boil, cook for an hour

