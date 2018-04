ROANOKE - Tuco's Taqueria Garaje has some fun planned for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Get the details and check out this delicious Tecate Steak Taco recipe.

Tecate Steak Tacos -

flat iron steak marinated in Tecate beer, lime juice and seasoning, sautéed in a garlic-chipotle sauce and topped with fresh avocado, red pepper sauce, fresh cilantro and a lime wedge.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.