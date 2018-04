ROANOKE - Preview Community School's Upcoming Strawberry Festival in Elmwood Park, plus learn some of the secrets behind their signature Strawberry Shortcake-- as they prepare to dish out THOUSANDS this weekend.

Signature Strawberry Shortcake

Flour

Butter

Milk

Sugar

Salt

Baking Powder

4 1/4 C all purpose flour

3 T baking powder

1/2 c sugar

1 t salt

9 oz butter (2 1/4 sticks butter or 18 T)

1 c milk

