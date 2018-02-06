Daytime Kitchen: Sweet Valentine's Treats

ROANOKE - Marsha Fisher from Bella Events Catering is here with sweets to get you in the Valentine's spirit.

Valentines Kabobs

* One vanilla pound cake, cut into large chunks

* 6 ounces blackberries, cleaned

* 6 ounces raspberries, cleaned

* 1 cup chocolate chips

* 1 tablespoon shortening

1. Fill a small pot about half way with water and bring to a simmers. Add chocolate chips and shortening to a metal bowl that sits a few inches into the pot. Stir until the chocolate is melted.

2. Skewer the remaining ingredients in the following order: black berries, raspberries, angel food cake. Repeat until your skewer is comfortably filled.

3. Using a spoon, drizzle chocolate over skewers. Serve immediately.

Chocolate Brandy Creme Martinis

* 2 cups dark chocolate chips

* 4 eggs at room temp

* 3 tbs. brandy

* pinch of salt

* 8 oz. very hot strong coffee

* Cool whip for topping

* Raspberry and Mint for garnish

Instructions

1. In a blender, place the chocolate, eggs, 2 tbs. brandy and salt in the blender. Pulse well to break up the chocolate. Then turn the blender on to run and slowly pour in the hot coffee (coffee must be hot here). Continue blending until mixture is thick and creamy smooth.

2. Pour into small martini glasses.

3. Place in the fridge to cool

3.Mix remaining brandy with 1/4 cup of cool whip. Top martini and add garnish

