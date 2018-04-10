Daytime Kitchen: Tasty Spinach Artichoke Dip

ROANOKE - Pumpernickel Pickle is back with a crowd-friendly recipe for any gathering. Matt is here to walk us through their popular Spinach Artichoke Dip recipe:
2 cups parmesan cheese
1 (10 ounce) boxes frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained of excess liquid
1 (14 ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
2/3 cup sour cream
1 cup cream cheese
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Mix together Parmesan cheese, spinach, and artichoke hearts.
Combine remaining ingredients and mix with spinach mixture.
Bake for 20-30 minutes.
Serve with crackers or toasted bread.
