Daytime Kitchen: Tasty Spinach Artichoke Dip

ROANOKE - Pumpernickel Pickle is back with a crowd-friendly recipe for any gathering. Matt is here to walk us through their popular Spinach Artichoke Dip recipe:

2 cups parmesan cheese

1 (10 ounce) boxes frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained of excess liquid

1 (14 ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

2/3 cup sour cream

1 cup cream cheese

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Mix together Parmesan cheese, spinach, and artichoke hearts.

Combine remaining ingredients and mix with spinach mixture.

Bake for 20-30 minutes.

Serve with crackers or toasted bread.



