ROANOKE - Chef Ted is back from 419 West with a Fresh seasonal Summer recipe-- give this Gallette a try:

Tomato and Goat Cheese Gallette with Fresh Herbs & Arugula

1 sheet of puff pastry

Assorted sliced tomatoes

4 oz. goat cheese whipped with heavy cream

2 oz. arugula

EVO

TT salt and pepper

Egg wash

Aged balsamic

MOP: layer in the center. Egg wash and bake 350 F until golden brown.

