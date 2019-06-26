Daytime Kitchen

Daytime Kitchen: Treat the family to a Noodle Bowl tonight

We're whipping up a delicious, healthy recipe perfect for dinner

By Bridget Curran - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE, Va. - We're whipping up a delicious, healthy recipe with Mary Rapoport from the Virginia Egg Council. Today she's showing us a healthy noodle bowl the family will love.

Tubeman’s Noodle Zoodle Egg Bowl

 

4 large eggs (poached)

1½ cups whole wheat spaghetti (about 6 oz. dry spaghetti)

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp. red chili flakes

4 medium zucchini, spiralized into noodles

¼ tsp. each salt and pepper*

2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 cups packed baby spinach

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

¼ cup thinly sliced basil leaves

 

  • Cook spaghetti; drain; drizzle with a bit of olive oil so it doesn’t stick; set aside.
  • Heat oil in a large deep non-stick skillet on medium-high heat.  Add garlic and chili flakes; cook 1 min., stirring.  Add zucchini noodles, salt and pepper *(maybe some garlic powder?) and cook, tossing gently for 1 – 2 minutes or until zucchini softens a bit. 
  • Stir in tomatoes, spinach, lemon zest and juice and combine.  Cook another 1 – 2 minutes until spinach is wilted and tomatoes warmed through.  Toss in the pasta and warm.
  • Divide zucchini and pasta mixture among 4 dinner plates or bowls, top each with 1 poached egg.  Garnish with basil.  Serve immediately.                                                                            Serves 4

 

Poached Eggs:

  • Heat 2 – 3 inches of water in a large saucepan to boiling.  Adjust heat to keep liquid simmering gently, then break eggs, 1 at a time into a cup.  Hold cup just above surface and slip into water.
  • Cook eggs until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard, 3 – 5 min.  DO NOT STIR.  Drain on paper towels; trim if edges are ragged.

 

Virginia Egg Council ~ eggsrgr8@rev.net ~ 540 345 3958 ~ www.virginiaeggcouncil.org ~ dinnereggs.com

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.