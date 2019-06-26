Daytime Kitchen: Treat the family to a Noodle Bowl tonight

ROANOKE, Va. - We're whipping up a delicious, healthy recipe with Mary Rapoport from the Virginia Egg Council. Today she's showing us a healthy noodle bowl the family will love.
Tubeman’s Noodle Zoodle Egg Bowl
4 large eggs (poached)
1½ cups whole wheat spaghetti (about 6 oz. dry spaghetti)
2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 medium garlic cloves, minced
½ tsp. red chili flakes
4 medium zucchini, spiralized into noodles
¼ tsp. each salt and pepper*
2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
2 cups packed baby spinach
1 tsp. lemon zest
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
¼ cup thinly sliced basil leaves
- Cook spaghetti; drain; drizzle with a bit of olive oil so it doesn’t stick; set aside.
- Heat oil in a large deep non-stick skillet on medium-high heat. Add garlic and chili flakes; cook 1 min., stirring. Add zucchini noodles, salt and pepper *(maybe some garlic powder?) and cook, tossing gently for 1 – 2 minutes or until zucchini softens a bit.
- Stir in tomatoes, spinach, lemon zest and juice and combine. Cook another 1 – 2 minutes until spinach is wilted and tomatoes warmed through. Toss in the pasta and warm.
- Divide zucchini and pasta mixture among 4 dinner plates or bowls, top each with 1 poached egg. Garnish with basil. Serve immediately. Serves 4
Poached Eggs:
- Heat 2 – 3 inches of water in a large saucepan to boiling. Adjust heat to keep liquid simmering gently, then break eggs, 1 at a time into a cup. Hold cup just above surface and slip into water.
- Cook eggs until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard, 3 – 5 min. DO NOT STIR. Drain on paper towels; trim if edges are ragged.
Virginia Egg Council ~ eggsrgr8@rev.net ~ 540 345 3958 ~ www.virginiaeggcouncil.org ~ dinnereggs.com
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.