Daytime Kitchen: Veranda Bistro's Traditional "Portokalopita"

ROANOKE - Irene from Veranda Bistro joins us with a fun, traditional Greek recipe for Portokalopita -- a classic Greek Orange Cake. Plus, we're talking about the exciting specials planned for Williamson Rd. Restaurant Week.
Portokalopita (Greek Orange Cake)
Orange Simple Syrup
Sugar
1/2 orange
Orange Juice
Water
Cinnamon Stick
Orange Peel
Cake
Phyllo (dried)
Eggs
Sugar
Orange Juice
Orange Zest
Vegetable Oil
Greek Yogurt
Pure Vanilla Extract
Baking Powder
Salt
