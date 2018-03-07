Daytime Kitchen: Veranda Bistro's Traditional "Portokalopita"

ROANOKE - Irene from Veranda Bistro joins us with a fun, traditional Greek recipe for Portokalopita -- a classic Greek Orange Cake. Plus, we're talking about the exciting specials planned for Williamson Rd. Restaurant Week.

Portokalopita (Greek Orange Cake)

Orange Simple Syrup

Sugar

1/2 orange

Orange Juice

Water

Cinnamon Stick

Orange Peel

Cake

Phyllo (dried)

Eggs

Sugar

Orange Juice

Orange Zest

Vegetable Oil

Greek Yogurt

Pure Vanilla Extract

Baking Powder

Salt



