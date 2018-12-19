Daytime Kitchen: Cookie Baking with Brittany

ROANOKE - Our own Brittany Flowers shows us her cookie baking skills in the kitchen today, sharing a classic recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies.

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels

Preheat the oven to 375

Combine Flour, Baking Soda, Salt

Beat Butter, Sugars, and Vanilla Extract until creamy

Add eggs one at a time

Gradually add and beat in the flour mixture

Mix in chocolate chips

Refrigerate Dough

Place on baking sheet

Bake for 8 1/2 minutes

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.