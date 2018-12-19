Daytime Kitchen: Cookie Baking with Brittany

ROANOKE - Our own Brittany Flowers shows us her cookie baking skills in the kitchen today, sharing a classic recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies.
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
2 cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
Preheat the oven to 375
Combine Flour, Baking Soda, Salt
Beat Butter, Sugars, and Vanilla Extract until creamy
Add eggs one at a time
Gradually add and beat in the flour mixture
Mix in chocolate chips
Refrigerate Dough
Place on baking sheet
Bake for 8 1/2 minutes
