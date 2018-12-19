Daytime Kitchen

Daytime Kitchen: Cookie Baking with Brittany

Our own Brittany Flowers shows us her cookie baking skills in the kitchen

By Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - Our own Brittany Flowers shows us her cookie baking skills in the kitchen today, sharing a classic recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies.

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
2 cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels

 

Preheat the oven to 375

Combine Flour, Baking Soda, Salt

Beat Butter, Sugars, and Vanilla Extract until creamy

Add eggs one at a time

Gradually add and beat in the flour mixture

Mix in chocolate chips

Refrigerate Dough

Place on baking sheet

Bake for 8 1/2 minutes

 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.