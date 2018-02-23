Roanoke - We find out details about this weekends Dumpling Dual Pop-up Dinner and get the recipe for peking duck dumplings!

Here's the recipe:

Peking Duck Dumplings

Ingredients

· Whole Peking duck- 1

· Pulled pork- recipe provided

· Scallions- 1 bunch chopped

· Garlic- 10 chopped fine

· Ginger- 1 in pc chopped fine

· 5 spice- 1 T

· Hoisin- 1/4 C

· Sriracha- 2 T

· Wonton skins- as needed

· Sweet n sour sauce- recipe provided

· Water- as needed

Pulled Pork

· Pork butt- 7 lbs

· Salt/ pepper- as needed

· Liquid smoke- 1 T

1. Poke all over pork w/ fork and add liquid smoke and seasonings.

2. Add pork butt in preheated 300 degree oven, and cook for 6 hours, let sit for 2.

Sweet and Sour Sauce

· Sugar- 1 C

· Apple cider vinegar- 3/4 C

· Water- 2 T

· Pineapple juice- 3/4 C

· Ketchup- 1/4 C

· Soy- 1 T

· Corn starch slurry- 1 T water/ 1 T corn starch

1. Combine all and boil, thicken w/ slurry and cool.

Instructions

1. Combine chopped duck and pork and mix w/ garlic, ginger, hoisin, sriracha and 5 spice.

2. Dab some water along edges of wonton skins and place filling in the middle and fold upwards into a triangle. Make sure seal is tight.

3. Deep fry couple minutes and drain. Serve w/ dipping sauce.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.