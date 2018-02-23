Roanoke - We find out details about this weekends Dumpling Dual Pop-up Dinner and get the recipe for peking duck dumplings!
Here's the recipe:
Peking Duck Dumplings
Ingredients
· Whole Peking duck- 1
· Pulled pork- recipe provided
· Scallions- 1 bunch chopped
· Garlic- 10 chopped fine
· Ginger- 1 in pc chopped fine
· 5 spice- 1 T
· Hoisin- 1/4 C
· Sriracha- 2 T
· Wonton skins- as needed
· Sweet n sour sauce- recipe provided
· Water- as needed
Pulled Pork
· Pork butt- 7 lbs
· Salt/ pepper- as needed
· Liquid smoke- 1 T
1. Poke all over pork w/ fork and add liquid smoke and seasonings.
2. Add pork butt in preheated 300 degree oven, and cook for 6 hours, let sit for 2.
Sweet and Sour Sauce
· Sugar- 1 C
· Apple cider vinegar- 3/4 C
· Water- 2 T
· Pineapple juice- 3/4 C
· Ketchup- 1/4 C
· Soy- 1 T
· Corn starch slurry- 1 T water/ 1 T corn starch
1. Combine all and boil, thicken w/ slurry and cool.
Instructions
1. Combine chopped duck and pork and mix w/ garlic, ginger, hoisin, sriracha and 5 spice.
2. Dab some water along edges of wonton skins and place filling in the middle and fold upwards into a triangle. Make sure seal is tight.
3. Deep fry couple minutes and drain. Serve w/ dipping sauce.
