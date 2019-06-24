Make terrific toasts acceptable for dinner

ROANOKE, Va. - Mary Rapoport, from the Virginia Egg Council, shows us how to create not-so-boring toast creations you're entire family will love for breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack!

Terrific Toasts

These ideas for fancy and plain ‘toasts’, are all the rage in high-end restaurants for the brunch crowd. They make excellent, quick and easy meals – including light dinners, when a no-fuss meal is called for – we call them Dinner Eggs. Experiment with various artisan breads (have bread sliced at the deli counter and tuck in the freezer to toast later); various greens like Arugula, Mache, Mesclun mix, etc.; and various egg preparations, to make your own personal favorite. Check out some terrific recipes on www.dinnereggs.org.

Cinnamon/Sugar Toast

Combine 1 T. cinnamon with 4 T. sugar in a jar; shake to combine. Sprinkle this on warm, buttered toast. Enjoy a hard-boiled egg on the side for some protein.

PB and Chopped Fruit Toast

Spread peanut butter on hot toast. Sprinkle on chopped peaches or strawberries. Enjoy a hard-boiled egg on the side for added protein.

Avocado/Hard Boiled Egg Toast

Drizzle a bit of olive oil on toast; spread about ¼ small avocado; top with sliced hard-boiled egg; salt/pepper/dill and a bit more olive oil. Hot sauce, optional.

Cream Cheese/Smoked Salmon Scramble on Toast

Combine 2 beaten eggs with 2 T. softened cream cheese. Heat a non-stick skillet; melt a pat of butter or spray with cooking spray; add egg/cheese mixture and scramble on very low heat until soft and creamy. Fold in a few tablespoons smoked salmon. Spread this on buttered or oiled toast.

Spinach/Crispy Prosciutto and Fried Egg Toast

Drizzle a bit of olive oil on toast; layer baby spinach leaves and fried prosciutto. Top with a Fried egg.

BLET Open-Faced Toast

Spread toast lightly with mayonnaise. Layer tomato slices, cooked bacon, shredded lettuce of choice and egg salad. Enjoy with a knife and fork.

Lemon Goat Cheese with Arugula and Poached egg

Combine lemon juice with some softened goat cheese. Spread on toast. Top with arugula and a Poached Egg. Sprinkle with crushed, hot pepper. Enjoy with a knife and fork.

