Resolution Kitchen: Pasta Fagioli

Check out her healthy Pasta Fagioli recipe:

Pasta Fagioli

Serves 4-6



Ingredients:

- 4 large cloves garlic (3 peeled and left whole, 1 minced and set aside)

- 1 small onion, thinly sliced

- Salt (will use throughout cooking, see instructions)

- 1 cup white beans, dry and soaked overnight*

- Enough water to cover beans by 2 inches

- 1 large sprig fresh rosemary

- 2 sprig fresh thyme

- 1 bunch parsley stems

- 2 bay leaves

- 1 bulb fresh fennel, thinly sliced

- 1 medium carrot, diced

- 1 lb ground turkey

- 1 tsp. fennel seed

- ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

- ½ cup dry white wine

- 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes

- 1 bunch kale, washed and sliced into ribbons

- 1 cup dry ditalini pasta (whole grain if you can find it)

- Extra virgin olive oil, ¼ cup chopped parsley leaves, and grated parmesan for garnish.

Instructions:

1) Heat 1 Tbsp. of olive oil in a large soup pot.

2) Add the onions + 1/8 tsp salt. As they start to brown add 2 garlic cloves. Stir until onions are well caramelized.

3) Add the soaked beans, water, rosemary, thyme, parsley stems, and bay leaf. Simmer (partially covered) until the beans are quite tender (~2 hours).

4) As the beans near the end of their cooking, saute the fresh fennel with 1/8 tsp salt in a non-stick skillet. Cook until softened and just starting to brown.

5) Add the carrots, ground turkey, minced garlic, pepper flakes, ¼ tsp salt, and fennel seed. Stir occasionally until the turkey is cooked through.

6) Deglaze the pan by adding ½ cup white wine, scraping up any brown bits. Add the meat, wine and veggies to the bean pot.

7) Add the diced tomatoes + 2 cans full of water. Simmer for 10-15 minutes

8) Add the kale, 1/8 tsp salt, and pasta. Simmer until the pasta is al dente.

9) Fresh ground pepper to taste.

10) Serve hot with a sprinkle of fresh parsley, parmesan cheese, and ½-1 tsp extra virgin olive oil.

*You can use canned white beans as well. Drain, rinse and simmer with aromatics as instructed. The simmering time will be cut down to ~30-45 minutes.

