Resolution Kitchen: Shrimp, Pork Lettuce Wraps

ROANOKE - Tim and Ida from Centra Health stop by with a few healthy recipes for the New Year.

Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps

Serves 4-6

1 each, 4-6# pork tenderloin

Fresh rosemary, chopped

Fresh tarragon, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ red onion, chopped

1 can mandarin oranges, drained

½ cup shredded carrots

2- heads Bibb lettuce

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

½ cup red wine (any flavor)

1 cup pineapple juice

1 red pepper, 1 green pepper, sliced

Cut all of the vegetables, set aside. In a crockpot, place pork tenderloin, rosemary, tarragon, garlic, red onion, pineapple juice and red wine in the crockpot. Cook on medium (or highest level, depending on the brand). Ensure pork is cooked to 155 degrees (pork will be tender and start to shred). Remove pork from the crockpot and shred. Reserve the liquid and set aside. To build wraps, place the pork in the center of the lettuce. Add peppers, oranges, and carrots, and a small amount of the reserved cooking liquid. Wrap, and serve immediately. All ingredients can be chilled and served cold as well.

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Serves 4-6

2 cucumbers, diced

3 tomatoes, diced

½ cup carrots, shredded

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup olive oil

2 # salad shrimp (250-300 ct)

2 heads- leaf lettuce

FOR THE SAUCE:

4 teaspoons of peanut butter

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons coconut milk

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon ginger, diced

1 clove garlic, diced

Using the salt, pepper, and oil, sauté the shrimp over high heat until they are cooked. To make the sauce, whisk together the peanut butter, vinegar, coconut milk, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic. To make the wraps, layer the shrimp and vegetables, and add a small amount of the sauce. Serve warm or cold.

Easy Berry Trifle

Serves 6-12

1 angel food cake

2 pints, fresh strawberries

1 pint, fresh raspberries

1 pint, fresh blueberries

1 pint, fresh blackberries

2 tubs of cool whip

Cut the angel food cake in half. You can use a premade one, or, bake your own. In a large bowl, layer the bottom level of the cake on the bottom, and add a layer of whip cream. Then add a layer of fresh berries. Add on the 2nd (top) layer of the angel food cake, repeat with whip cream and berries. Chill prior to serving (or serve immediately).

Angel Food Cake

Makes 1 Cake

1¼ cup cake flour, sifted

1¾ cups sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1½ cups of egg whites (approx. 8 -10 egg whites)

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, beat egg whites until they form stiff peaks. Add in cream of tartar, vanilla extract, and almond extract. Fold in flour, sugar, and salt. DO NOT MIX VIGERIOUSLY- as you do not want to deflate the egg whites. Spray pan with pan release (unflavored), and pour in batter. Bake at 325 degrees for about 1 hour, or until a fork comes out clean (cake will spring back). Allow to cool and remove from pan and serve.

