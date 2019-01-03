Resolution Kitchen: Thai Chicken Buddah Bowl

ROANOKE - Kimberly Butterfield, from the Virginia Cooperative Extension, joins us to help us recover from a season of indulging by changing up our eating habits. Plus, she's sharing a delicious Buddha Bowl recipe with us today!

Thai Chicken Buddha Bowls

· 1 cup brown rice

· 1/4 cup chicken stock

· 1 1/2 tablespoons chile paste

· 1 tablespoon brown sugar

· 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

· 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch chunks

· 1 tablespoon cornstarch

· 1 tablespoon fish sauce

· 1 tablespoon olive oil

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 1 shallot, minced

· 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

· 2 cups shredded kale

· 1 1/2 cups shredded purple cabbage

· 2 carrots, peeled and grated

· 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

· 1/4 cup chopped peanuts

For the spicy peanut sauce:

· 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

· 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

· 1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce

· 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

· 2 teaspoons chile paste

Directions:

· To make the spicy peanut sauce, whisk peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, chile paste and 2 tablespoons water in a small bowl; set aside.

· Cook brown rice according to package instructions; set aside.

· In a small bowl, whisk together chicken stock, chile paste, brown sugar and lime juice; set aside.

· In a large bowl, combine chicken, cornstarch and fish sauce, tossing to coat and letting the chicken absorb the cornstarch.

· Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until golden, about 3-5 minutes. Add garlic, shallot and ginger, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken stock mixture until slightly thickened, about 1 minute; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

· Divide farro into bowls. Top with chicken, kale, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, cilantro and peanuts.

· Serve with spicy peanut sauce.

