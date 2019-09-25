Tailgate Flavors with Cork Envy

ROANOKE - Jason 'Stub' Stubblefield from CorkEnvy.com is back in the studio with a delicious recipe for Smoked Baby Back Ribs! Plus, find out how to pair your favorite craft beverages with food items from your next tailgate outing!

Smoked Babyback Ribs

Ingredients

4 racks Babyback Ribs

½ cup Olive Oil, plus a little more

1 cup Brown Sugar

4 TBS Salt

4 TBS Pepper

4 TBS Garlic Powder

4 TBS Onion Powder

2 TBS Mustard Powder

2 TBS Paprika

1 1/2 cups Apple Juice

1/2 cup Cooking or Olive Oil

Barbecue Sauce

Procedure

Combine dry seasonings and mix well

Remove membrane from underside of ribs

Lightly coat each rack of Ribs with Olive Oil

Coat each rack of Ribs with Spice Rub

Let sit in refrigerator for at least two hours

Remove Ribs form refrigerator one hour before cooking

Smoke Ribs at 225 degrees directly on rack for 3 hours

In the meantime, whisk together Apple Juice and Cooking Oil

Remove Ribs, wrapping each rack in aluminum foil

Pour ½ cup of Apple Juice mixture in foil with each rack of Ribs

Return to the smoker (in the foil) and cook for another 2 hours

Remove Ribs from smoker and remove foil

* If cooking for immediate consumption, return Ribs to smoker and add light coating of sauce to each rack and smoke for another hour

* If preparing for later meal, let ribs cool for 30 minutes, wrap well, and store in refrigerator. Remove ribs form refrigerator one hour before finishing. Cook Ribs on hot grill with light coating of sauce, about 4 – 5 minutes per side.

