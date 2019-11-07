Decorate with history using Roanoke landmark ornaments

The Daytime Blue Ridge Tree started off pretty bare, but thanks to the Roanoke landmark ornaments from the Virginia Ornament Company, that didn't last long.

The Mill Mountain star ornament celebrates Roanoke's biggest, most famous feature. The Dr. Pepper sign is also memorialized in this collection of quality ornaments.

All products are proudly made in the USA. These ornaments are available locally at Two and a Half Sisters on Colonial Avenue across from Towers Shopping Center.

You can also order yours online right now by visiting the Virginia Ornament Company website.

On Wednesday, Bridget and Lindsey put the Hotel Roanoke ornament on the tree!

What's cool is that each of these ornaments has a little history lesson on a small card that comes with them.

