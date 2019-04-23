ROANOKE, Va. - The Derby Day Gala at Rockledge is May 4 beneath Mill Mountain. The event benefits the Southwest Chapter of the American Culinary Association. They shared a couple of recipes with Bridget and Joanna. One of them was their butternut squash soup:

Butternut Squash-Mango Soup with Pistachio Gremolata

For the soup:

1 lb butternut squash, peeled, cubed (about 4 cups)

2 Tablespoons fresh ginger, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch saffron threads (optional)

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

5 cups water

1-1/2 cup fresh mango juice

1/4 dried apricots, roughly chopped

2 Tablespoons honey

Kosher salt to taste

For the gremolata:

1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 Tablespoons pistachios, chopped

1 Tablespoon tangerine zest, minced

1/4 cup plain yogurt

In a large, heavy pan melt butter and sauté butternut squash, ginger, garlic, cinnamon and saffron threads (optional). Cook until the squash begins to brown, about 5 minutes; stir often.To the squash add water or vegetable broth, mango juice, dried apricots, and honey. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to medium-low; simmer covered until the squash is tender, about 30-40 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Puree with an emersion blender, blender or mixer. Garnish each bowl with gremolata and serve either warm or at room temperature.

