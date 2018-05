ROANOKE - Bobbie-jo, the Mason Dixon DIY Diva, is back with another great DIY recipe for Charcoal Coconut Cleanser & Scrub-- sure to keep your skin smooth and fresh all summer long.

Coconut Charcoal Cleanser:

¼ cup melted organic coconut oil

¼ cup baking soda

2 capsules of activated charcoal



