DIY: Freshen up your entire home with lavender

ROANOKE, Va. - The Loaded Goat Homestead stops by the show today to show us how we can make some fresh home essentials ourselves.
Use these recipes to give it a whirl:
Lavender Room Spray
4 oz distilled water
2 T vodka or witch hazel
1-2 tsp essential oil
Spray bottle (glass or aluminum)
Shake well before spraying
*Tip: Can also be used to spray your pillow at night for a restful sleep
Lavender Fabric Softener
Bottle of White Vinegar
1-2 tsp essential oil
Shake Well, add ¼ to 1 cup per load
*Tip: Can also be used as a bathroom or kitchen cleaner
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.