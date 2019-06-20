DIY: Freshen up your entire home with lavender

ROANOKE, Va. - The Loaded Goat Homestead stops by the show today to show us how we can make some fresh home essentials ourselves.

Use these recipes to give it a whirl:

Lavender Room Spray

4 oz distilled water

2 T vodka or witch hazel

1-2 tsp essential oil

Spray bottle (glass or aluminum)

Shake well before spraying

*Tip: Can also be used to spray your pillow at night for a restful sleep

Lavender Fabric Softener

Bottle of White Vinegar

1-2 tsp essential oil

Shake Well, add ¼ to 1 cup per load

*Tip: Can also be used as a bathroom or kitchen cleaner

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.