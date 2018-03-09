DIY Friday: Moisturizing Face Mask

ROANOKE - Bobbie-jo, the Mason-Dixon DIY Diva, is back with another great DIY solution for dry skin. Check out her recipe for a GREEN Moisturizing Face Mask.

For One Application:

¼ small Avocado

Splash of Lemon juice (1/8 tsp)

¼ tsp organic olive oil

½ tsp Spirulina

Add ingredients to bowl; mix with fork until smooth and even. Use mask immediately (do not store). Put a thick layer of the mask on your clean face (avoid eyes, ears, nostrils and anything internal).

Leave on up to 20 minutes. Remove with warm water.

