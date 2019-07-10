Wedding Week DIY: Message in a Bottle Keepsake Necklace

ROANOKE, Va. - Jennifer Prince is back from Hill City Bride Wedding Blog to show us a simple keepsake necklace perfect for bridesmaids, honeymooners or travelers in general.

This is all you need to get started (all available at your local craft store):

Tiny bottle with cork top

Eye screw loop

Jump ring

Small pliers

Cord or chain

String or thread

Embellishments (optional), such as ribbon or twine

FILL WITH

Sand, glitter

Tiny paper rolled with string

