Wedding Week DIY: Message in a Bottle Keepsake Necklace

ROANOKE, Va. - Jennifer Prince is back from Hill City Bride Wedding Blog to show us a simple keepsake necklace perfect for bridesmaids, honeymooners or travelers in general.
This is all you need to get started (all available at your local craft store):
Tiny bottle with cork top
Eye screw loop
Jump ring
Small pliers
Cord or chain
String or thread
Embellishments (optional), such as ribbon or twine
FILL WITH
Sand, glitter
Tiny paper rolled with string
