Donate Peanut Butter To Those In Need This August

ROANOKE - Support Feeding America SWVA with a quick and easy Peanut Butter donation. Find out more about the Peanut Butter drive happening this August with the help of Kroger. Plus, we're sharing a few quick and easy Peanut Butter snack recipes for your entire family.

1. Peanut Butter Popcorn

· ½ cup Kroger creamy peanut butter

· 1 tablespoon honey

· 3.5 oz popped popcorn

Microwave the peanut butter in a large, microwave-safe bowl on high for about 40 seconds or until it is melted. Stir in honey. Drizzle over popcorn and toss until evenly coated.



2. Peanut Butter Snack Mix

· 1 cup Kroger crunchy peanut butter

· 2 tablespoons honey

· 5.5 cups corn flakes or bran flakes cereal

· 1.5 cups raisins (or other dried fruit)

· 1.5 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a small, microwave-safe bowl, microwave peanut butter and honey on high for 45 seconds or until peanut butter is melted. Stir and set aside.

In a large, bowl, combine cereal and pretzels. Pour melted peanut butter mixture over cereal mixture; toss to coat.

On a foil-lined baking sheet, evenly spread cereal mixture.

Bake for 10 minutes, stirring once. On a wire rack, cool completely. Stir in raisins and chocolate. Store in an airtight container or plastic storage bags.

Have fun with this recipe and whatever is in your pantry. Try different dried fruits, or try subbing cheese crackers or sesame sticks for the pretzels. Enjoy!



3. PB and Banana Smoothie

· 1 ripe banana, quartered and frozen

· 0.5 cup nonfat milk

· 0.25 cup plain nonfat yogurt (you could also use vanilla flavored)

· 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

This recipe is flexible. You can make it more like dessert by drizzling in some chocolate syrup or you could mix in different fruits.

Tip: be sure to peel your banana before quartering and freezing - it's very hard to remove the peel once it's frozen

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.