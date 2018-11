ROANOKE - We're checking out an international snack subscription box you can try at home! "Universal Yums" is a monthly subscription box filled with some of the best snacks from countries around the world. Our hosts are trying out some of the hottest snacks from The Netherlands in this November box. Find out how you can get one of these awesome treats sent to your home.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.