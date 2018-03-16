Festive Cocktails to Get You in the St. Patrick's Day Spirit

ROANOKE - Ashley Vinci is back with some fun St. Patrick's Day Cocktails to start your celebration off early
Nutty Irishman
1oz Bailey's Irish Cream
1oz Frangelico hazelnut liquor
5oz Coffee
Whipped Cream
Mix all ingredients together in a coffee mug. Top with whipped cream
Irish Mule
1 ½ oz Jameson Irish Whiskey
2 dashes of aromatic bitters
4oz ginger beer
2 limes squeezed
In a copper mule mug, combine all ingredients over ice.
Black and Tan
6 oz Harp Lager
6 oz Guinness Stout (Nitro)
Layer
