Festive Cocktails to Get You in the St. Patrick's Day Spirit

ROANOKE - Ashley Vinci is back with some fun St. Patrick's Day Cocktails to start your celebration off early

Nutty Irishman

1oz Bailey's Irish Cream

1oz Frangelico hazelnut liquor

5oz Coffee

Whipped Cream

Mix all ingredients together in a coffee mug. Top with whipped cream

Irish Mule

1 ½ oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

2 dashes of aromatic bitters

4oz ginger beer

2 limes squeezed

In a copper mule mug, combine all ingredients over ice.

Black and Tan

6 oz Harp Lager

6 oz Guinness Stout (Nitro)

Layer

