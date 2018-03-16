Daytime Blue Ridge

Festive Cocktails to Get You in the St. Patrick's Day Spirit

Ashley Vinci is back with some fun St. Patrick's Day Cocktails

By Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - Ashley Vinci is back with some fun St. Patrick's Day Cocktails to start your celebration off early

Nutty Irishman
1oz Bailey's Irish Cream
1oz Frangelico hazelnut liquor
5oz Coffee
Whipped Cream

Mix all ingredients together in a coffee mug. Top with whipped cream

Irish Mule
1 ½ oz Jameson Irish Whiskey
2 dashes of aromatic bitters
4oz ginger beer
2 limes squeezed

In a copper mule mug, combine all ingredients over ice.

Black and Tan
6 oz Harp Lager
6 oz Guinness Stout (Nitro)
Layer

