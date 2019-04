ROANOKE, Va. - Amanda Ostrander from MKB Realtors expains why fixer uppers are so popular and how you can follow the trend by buying the right kind of house. Ostrander is also featuring two listings:

7623 Amber CT, Roanoke, VA 24018

Presented by Verity Barudin (540) 354-2890

$599,000

1718 Maiden Ln SW Roanoke, VA 24015

Presented by Curtis Burchett ( 540-354-6323)

$244,888

