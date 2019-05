ROANOKE, Va. - The Taubman Museum of Art is hosting an Art Go Bloom exhibition featuring fine art and fresh flowers paired together in the galleries May 16 - 19. There are many companion events being held as well. One of them is Fashion Go Bloom, where there will be a special fashion show in collaboration with Virginia Tech's fashion merchandising and design program and five area boutiques.

