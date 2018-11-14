Get A Delicious Recipe For Homemade Pumpkin Cheesecake

ROANOKE - Evie is here from Wildfoulr Bakery to show you how you can make the perfect homemade pumpkin cheesecake this holiday season! Check it out!
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 9" Wholly Wholesome Organic Pie Shell
- 8 oz. cream cheese softened
- 2 cups pumpkin puree
- 14 oz. sweetened condensed milk
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix cream cheese and condensed milk together until smooth.
- Stir in the pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice and eggs. Mix until well combined.
- Pour batter into pie shell.
- Bake for 45 minutes or until a knife inserted 1 inch from the edge comes out clean.
- Serve warm.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.