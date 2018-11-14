Get A Delicious Recipe For Homemade Pumpkin Cheesecake

ROANOKE - Evie is here from Wildfoulr Bakery to show you how you can make the perfect homemade pumpkin cheesecake this holiday season! Check it out!

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie

Ingredients:

1 9" Wholly Wholesome Organic Pie Shell

8 oz. cream cheese softened

2 cups pumpkin puree

14 oz. sweetened condensed milk

3 eggs

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cream cheese and condensed milk together until smooth. Stir in the pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice and eggs. Mix until well combined. Pour batter into pie shell. Bake for 45 minutes or until a knife inserted 1 inch from the edge comes out clean. Serve warm.

