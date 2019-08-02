Get a great workout and help a great cause with the Fittest Females Throwdown

ROANOKE, Va. - You can get a great workout and help a great cause all at the same time with the Fittest Females Throwdown.

On Sept. 25, you'll be able to workout at The Noke Training in the Fittest Females Throwdown with J-Fit to benefit the Deliver Fund.

According to the Deliver Fund website, donations allow the organization to equip, train and advise law enforcement to find and arrest human traffickers.

To learn more about the Fittest Females Throwdown, visit the website.

