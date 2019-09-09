Get Fit With Britt - 12-minute workouts you can do in your living room

In the newsroom, Brittny McGraw is our in-house fitness junkie. So, who better to turn to when Lindsey was looking to get a workout in at home.

Brittny shows us how to workout your arms, legs and core in just 12 minutes.

12-minute Total Body Tone

You have 1 minute to complete each exercise. Move to the next set of exercises at the beginning of the next minute.

Repeat the arms, legs, cardio, and core exercises until so you've done a total of three rounds.

Arms – 10 push-ups

Legs – 20 Air Squats

Cardio – 40 seconds of Jumping Jacks

Core - 30 second plank

To add variety, mix and match the following exercise options:

Arms – Tricep Dips, Inchworm, Bicep Curls, Forearm Plank, Bear Crawl

Legs – Alternating Lunges, Side Lunges, Calf Raises, Glute Bridges,

Cardio – Burpees, Mountain Climbers, Squat Jumps, Jogging in Place, Burpees

Core – Bicycle crunches, Flutter Kicks, Side Plank, Russian Twists, Bird Dog



